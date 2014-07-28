Images

Image
Vietnam traditional house in northern Vietnam. Yellow rice field in village, countryside in Vietnam. Royalty high-quality free stock image of yellow rice fields prepare harvest in valley and mountains
1268981083

Stock Photo ID: 1268981083

Photo Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

LeQuangNhut

