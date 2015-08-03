Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - AUGUST 03, 2015: The University of Vienna (Universitat Wien) is a public university founded by Duke Rudolph IV in 1365 and is the oldest university in the German-speaking world.
