Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087349865
Victorville, CA, USA – December 4, 2021: Mercy Air medical transport helicopter flying in the sky in Victorville, California.
Victorville, CA, USA
F
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aerospaceagusta-westlandairair methods corporationaircraftambulanceamericaaviationbluecaliforniachopperclear skycopteremergencyfirst aidflightflyinghealthhelicopterhelphighhigh desertmedicalmedical transportmedical transportationmercy airmojave airportmojave desertmovementn127amoutdooroverheadpilotrescuerotorrotor bladesrotorcraftsan bernardino countyserviceskysouthern californiaspeedtechnologytransporttransportationunited statesusavictor valleyvictorvillewhite
Categories: Transportation, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist