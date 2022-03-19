Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Victoria, British Columbia, Canada - March 19 2022: Girl holds windblown Canada flag while standing on a Canada sign in front of the BC legislature in preparation for Canada Day and Freedom rallies
Edit
Arequipa - Peru, July 25, 2019: Thousands of people protest against the Tía María mining project. In addition, the protesters burned a doll that represented President Martín Vizcarra
Moscow, Russia - May 9, 2019 Victory Day, People walk with children at the parade in honor of May 9 in the city.
KRAKOW, POLAND - JULY 26, 2016: Pilgrims at John Paul II Centre named The Have No Fear during World Youth Day, an international Catholic event focused on faith and youth in Krakow, Poland.
MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 20, 2020: Protest against the management of the Coronavirus emergency by the Lombardy Region, Milan.
MINSK, BELARUS - August,16, 2020: The biggest protest in the history of sovereign Belarus. Fraudulent presidential elections in 2020. Peaceful struggle of the Belarusian people for democracy
Chisinau, Republic of Moldova, March, 25th, 2018: Thousands of people have gathered today in the Great National Assembly Square to mark 100 years since the union of Bessarabia with Romania.
Ternopol'. Ukraine. on Decembers, 4 2013. Young people for support of Evromaydana and against the policy of the Ukrainian government.

See more

165788900

See more

165788900

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140928591

Item ID: 2140928591

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada - March 19 2022: Girl holds windblown Canada flag while standing on a Canada sign in front of the BC legislature in preparation for Canada Day and Freedom rallies

Important information

Formats

  • 5916 × 3785 pixels • 19.7 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 640 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 320 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrea C. Miller

Andrea C. Miller