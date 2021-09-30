Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092536157
Very strange and exotic shape "Indian Lotus" receptacle( Torus) with seeds
Japan
s
By saiglobalnt
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
beautifulblossombotanicalbotanycloseupcolorfulcountrysideflorafloralfreshgardengardeninggreenhasshass seedhikehikinglakeleaflotusmacromountainnaturalnaturenature sciencenelumbonelumbo nuciferanymphaea lotusoutdoorpistilplantplant organpondpurpleriverseedtorustrektrekkingwalkwater plantwild plantwilderness
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist