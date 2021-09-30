Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088973987
Very Peri trend color 2022 bokeh background effect. Defocused blur golden toned colour light bulbs garlands pantone. Christmas New Year party holiday concept.
V
By Vovatol
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractabstract backgroundbirthdayblingblueblurredbokehbokeh backgroundbrightcelebratechristmaschristmas backgroundchristmas lightscirclecoloursdecorationdefocuseddesigndynamiceffectfestivefilterflaregarlandglimmerglitteringglowinggoldholidayilluminationlightlight backgroundluxurymagicalmerrynightpartypubreflectionseasonalshimmershinesoftsparkletexturetrafficwallpaper
Categories: Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist