Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087530951
A very nicely decorated wedding table appointments with beautiful decor with plates and serviettes in spring garden. Beautiful flowers on table in wedding day. The elegant dinner table.
K
By Kuboo
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
arrangementbanquetbeautifulbouquetcandlescateringcelebrationceremonycompositioncountrydatedecordecorationdecorationsdesigndinnereventfabricfloristflowerflowersforksglassgoldgreenguestsholidaylawnmarriagenapkinspartypinkplateplatesrestaurantromanceromanticrusticsackingsettingspoonsstyletabletable clothtable decorationstableclothtexturetissueweddingwhite
Similar images
More from this artist