Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Very close-up of pork steak grilled in caramelized sauce. Serving meat on eco-friendly wooden utensils. A sprig of fresh rosemary and tomato sauce.
Formats
5600 × 3733 pixels • 18.7 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG