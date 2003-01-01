Images

Image
Vertical top down view of a metro train arriving at Liuzhangli Station of the elevated Wenhu Line, which flies over the circular intersection of Keelung and Heping E. Roads in Taipei City, Taiwan
Item ID: 2134429829

Formats

  • 4993 × 3103 pixels • 16.6 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 621 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 311 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

C

CHEN MIN CHUN