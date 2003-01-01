Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Vertical top down view of a metro train arriving at Liuzhangli Station of the elevated Wenhu Line, which flies over the circular intersection of Keelung and Heping E. Roads in Taipei City, Taiwan
