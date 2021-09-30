Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100889852
A vertical shot of the white lighthouse in Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureareaatlanticbaybeaconbill baggs capebloombuildingcoastcoastlinedestinationenvironmentfloridagreenerygrowinggrowthharborhikingislandjourneylandscapelighthousenationalnaturenauticalnavyoceanparkpierplaceportpublicreservesailboatsailingseaseascapeshipshorestatetowertransporttransportationtraveltreestripvegetationviewwaterwhite
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist