Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099585728
Vertical shot of slim young woman dressed in black bodysuit embraces own body with arms has perfect figure isolated over red background. Urecognizable female model in underwear has smooth skin
W
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
armsathleticattractiveblackbodybodysuitbrightcroppedcurlyexercisefacelessfemalefigurefitfitnesshealthhealthyhipsidealimageindoorisolatedlegsmodeloneperfectphotoposingredshotskinslenderslimsmoothsportystandingstudiosuitthintrainingunderwearunknownunrecognizableverticalvividwearingwellnesswomanworkoutyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist