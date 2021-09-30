Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091943273
vertical red new year billboard with bokeh and christmas lights, with space for large copies. A little girl looks out from behind a red background and looks with cheerful eyes, her face is not visible
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingbackgroundbannerbeautifulbehindbillboardblankboardbokehcaucasianchildchristmasconceptcopy spacecutediscountemptyexpressioneyesfacefunnygirlhalf of the headhandshappyholdinginformationlight bulbslightslittlelookingnew yearpaperpeekingpersonplacardplayfulposterpreschoolerpresentationpromoredsanta hatshowingsignspacestudiosurprisevertical
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist