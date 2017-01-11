Images

Image
Vertical portrait young blond woman in glasses with little kid, blue eyes on knees in white bedroom. Kid nails manicure
Family bonds, togetherness, love, joy and happiness concept. Indoor shot of charming young Caucasian mom sitting on bed with chubby cute toddler in sleeping suit, enjoying precious tme together
Mother and baby. Happy family.
Cute little girl is touching her beautiful pregnant mom's belly and smiling while spending time together in bed
Happy husband listens to the belly of a pregnant wife with a stethoscope
two little sisters hugging, big sister and little sister, siblings, sisters love
Happy young mother with baby together on bed at home, top view
Mother with daughter in pajamas playing on bed at home. Happy family having fun. Kisses, hugs, love, mother and 6 year old child

385662943

385662943

2138014547

Item ID: 2138014547

Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

tativophotos

tativophotos