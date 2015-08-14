Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
vertical portrait of two young Hispanic girls sitting smiling in a city park. Two sisters look at each other complacently.
Wonderful ethnic curly woman with cute alike little girl lying together on bed at home spending time at home in leisure
Two afro female friends hanging at home
Two multi ethnic girl friends enjoying coffee together in a coffee shop, sitting at the table chatting and laughing loud.
Little black thoughtful girl sitting on yellow soft sofa putting legs on mother and listening attentively while parent holding smartphone and reading messages
Happy lesbian couple preparing breakfast in the kitchen
Cheerful mother sitting on sofa and using smartphone while watching funny video with daughter
Portrait of two smiling young girls at pajamas party. Women drinking tea and talking about something. Ladies wearing striped outfits and holding cups with hot beverage. Bedroom interior

See more

1354563839

See more

1354563839

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136246171

Item ID: 2136246171

vertical portrait of two young Hispanic girls sitting smiling in a city park. Two sisters look at each other complacently.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4016 × 6016 pixels • 13.4 × 20.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alberto Menendez Cervero

Alberto Menendez Cervero