Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Vertical portrait of thinking young beautiful woman with dark long hair in black longsleeve and jeans in full length on white background isolated
Full length portrait of a happy young woman standing isolated on a white background.
Young Russian woman over isolated white background covering mouth and looking to the side
Young blonde woman isolated on white background covering mouth with hands looking worried.
brunette girl worries and bites nails, dressed in black, isolated on white background
Young blonde woman isolated on white background keeping a secret or asking for silence.
Profile view of happy beautiful businesswoman looking at camera
cute adult girl posing on a white

See more

86769982

See more

86769982

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128891037

Item ID: 2128891037

Vertical portrait of thinking young beautiful woman with dark long hair in black longsleeve and jeans in full length on white background isolated

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Galina Zhigalova

Galina Zhigalova