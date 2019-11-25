Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
vertical portrait of smiling young girl with blue make up shows the middle finger on yellow background.
Young brazilian woman wearing yellow t-shirt standing over isolated blue background with hand on chin thinking about question, pensive expression. Smiling with thoughtful face. Doubt concept.
Plus size brunette woman wearing casual blue shirt covering one eye with hand, confident smile on face and surprise emotion.
fit young woman in blue t shirt over pink background
Portrait of a brooding brunette in a blue t-shirt, looking into an empty space, isolated on a blue background.
Waist up shot of joyful blue eyed girl looking up, thinking about something. Hands on hips, doubt facial expression. Standing against gray wall wondering about something happening.
Woman suffering with toothache. She's holding her hand on face and feeling pain
Young beautiful child girl over isolated blue background surprised covering her mouth

See more

1837213825

See more

1837213825

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123404118

Item ID: 2123404118

vertical portrait of smiling young girl with blue make up shows the middle finger on yellow background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4640 × 6960 pixels • 15.5 × 23.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Powerlightss

Powerlightss