Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Vertical portrait cropped happy family, spending time together, embracing. Happy mother day celebration, yellow tulips
Blue-eyed baby boy
child in the Studio posing in fashionable clothes
Happy Mother and little Baby home sitting on the floor
a small child with her mother on the bed
Sisters newborn and five years old. at home
Young mother breastfeeds her baby. Breast-feeding.
A small baby girl is photographed in a beautiful dress for 4 months

See more

602116691

See more

602116691

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138014499

Item ID: 2138014499

Vertical portrait cropped happy family, spending time together, embracing. Happy mother day celebration, yellow tulips

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2955 × 4433 pixels • 9.9 × 14.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tativophotos

tativophotos