Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086347082
Vertical portrait of a beautiful smiling boy in pajamas and red Santa hat in white bed in front of the Christmas tree in the morning at home. Kid looks at the camera. Merry Christmas concept.
R
By Ro_ksy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bedbedroomblanketboycheerfulchildchildhoodchristmaschristmas treecoveredcutedaydecemberemotionemotionalenjoyenjoymenteyesfacehandshappinesshappyhappy new yearhathideholidayhomejoyjoyfulkidlittlelooklooking at cameralyingmalemerry christmasmorningpajamaspeoplepersonplayfulportraitpositivesantasanta hatsmileverticalwhitewinterxmas
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist