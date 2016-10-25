Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Vertical photo of young blond calm tender woman in glasses, mother, caring and holding baby. Eczema, dermatitis legs
Funny baby girl and her older sisiter sitting on light floor
A girl with a short haircut in a pink dress holds a newborn in a blue cocoon, children in a white room, an older sister and a younger brother, a happy sister
Happy mom and little girl in home interior. Mothers Day. Baby.
Happy mom and little girl in home interior. Mothers Day. Baby.
Beautiful young mother blonde in light clothes holds in her arms a newborn daughter 2 months
Teenager girl hugging her little sister while sitting on fur carpet
Two sisters in fine dresses sitting on floor

See more

316385216

See more

316385216

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138014523

Item ID: 2138014523

Vertical photo of young blond calm tender woman in glasses, mother, caring and holding baby. Eczema, dermatitis legs

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4480 × 6720 pixels • 14.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tativophotos

tativophotos