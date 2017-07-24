Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Vertical photo smiling calm family, woman, man and baby, kissing and spending time together. Father daughter. Close up
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3781 × 5671 pixels • 12.6 × 18.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG