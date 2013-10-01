Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Vertical image woman wear headphones listen audio lesson, makes assignment sit at table with laptop. Self-education easy effective remote studies, gain new knowledge use on-line resource, tech concept
Portrait of Indian little boy using laptop while attending the online class at home
Focused millennial indian woman interpreter write translation from foreign language to english listen to audio record in headset. Attentive hindu female trainee hearing lecture course online take note
Asian female using smartphone and laptop on wooden table
Beautiful japanese woman, lifestyle moments
Friendly polite hindu female in earphones client support manager look at laptop screen listen take note of customer complaint. Indian woman student talk to teacher at remote lesson in conference mode
Portrait of attractive businesswoman is using digital tablet to planning startup project of marketing company in office.
Beautiful young business woman sitting and working on laptop at her desk. Casual businesswoman in office.

See more

1641985480

See more

1641985480

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132760189

Item ID: 2132760189

Vertical image woman wear headphones listen audio lesson, makes assignment sit at table with laptop. Self-education easy effective remote studies, gain new knowledge use on-line resource, tech concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4238 × 6357 pixels • 14.1 × 21.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

fizkes

fizkes