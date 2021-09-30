Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092021813
Vertical blinds. Closeup of fabric curtain texture. Modern architecture detail of household or office. Abstract interior background. Material geometric structure of parallel lines and stripes.
U
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractarchitectural detailarchitecturebackdropbackgroundblackblindsclose-upcloseupclothcontemporarycottondarkdesignelementfabricgraphicgraygridgrungeindoorinteriorjalousielightlight and shadowlineslouveredlouversmaterialminimalminimalismminimalistmodernparallelpatternpleatedregularroughshadowssheetsilverstripedstripesstripysurfacetextiletexturetexturedwallwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist