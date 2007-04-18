Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Veronica chamaedrys, the germander speedwell, bird's-eye speedwell, or cat's eyes is a herbaceous perennial species of flowering plant in the family Plantaginaceae. Close up detail of wildflower.
Formats
4480 × 6720 pixels • 14.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG