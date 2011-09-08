Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Veritcal silhouette sugar palm tree with reflection at dawn with twilight sky and sunrise, Sam khok, Pathum Thani, Thailand. Famous travel destination in tropical country, Siam.
Formats
4666 × 7000 pixels • 15.6 × 23.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG