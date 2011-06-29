Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
VENTURA, CA - JANUARY 8 : Fishing boat SAI GON I runs aground after 4 people were rescued early morning January 8, 2010 in Ventura, CA. Rescue team tried to free the boat throughout the day.
Photo Formats
4752 × 3168 pixels • 15.8 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
