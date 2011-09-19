Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 7: actress Carolina Bang at photocall for the movie "Balada triste de trompeta" by Alex de la Iglesia at 67th Venice Film Festival September 7, 2010 in Venice, Italy.
Photo Formats
3168 × 4752 pixels • 10.6 × 15.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.