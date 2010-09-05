Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 5: Carina Lau at photocall for the movie "Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom" by Tsui Hark Flame at 67th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2010 in Venice, Italy.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

60373807

Stock Photo ID: 60373807

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 5: Carina Lau at photocall for the movie "Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom" by Tsui Hark Flame at 67th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2010 in Venice, Italy.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2734 × 4101 pixels • 9.1 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

M

marcello farina