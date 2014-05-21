Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 5: actor Andy Lau on red carpet for premiere of "Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom" by Tsui Hark at 67th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2010 in Venice, Italy.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

60394960

Stock Photo ID: 60394960

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 5: actor Andy Lau on red carpet for premiere of "Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom" by Tsui Hark at 67th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2010 in Venice, Italy.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 1788 × 2684 pixels • 6 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 666 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

M

marcello farina