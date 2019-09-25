Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089154452
Venice, Italy - September 25, 2019: Panoramic view over Grand Canal with Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute, in Venice historical downtown, Italy, at sunny warm day and blue sky
Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
By Oleg Senkov
ancientartbasilicablue skyboatsbuildingcampanilecanalcathedralchapelchurchcitycityscapecommutedogedowntownembankmenteveningfamousgondolasgorgeousgrandhistorichistoryitalianitalylandmarkpanoramapanoramicpromenaderainy daysanta maria della saluteseasonsightseeingsightseeing tourstrollsundownsunsettour boattouristictouriststowntransporttransportationtraveltravel tourvenetianvenetovenicewater
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
