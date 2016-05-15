Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 190999724
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 08: Actress Laetitia Casta attends the Award Ceremony Premiere during The 69th Venice Film Festival on September 8, 2012 in Venice, Italy.
Photo Formats
4979 × 3319 pixels • 16.6 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.