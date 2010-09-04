Images

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Marco De Angelis, Chiaki Oshima and Antonio Di Trapani present the out of competition movie Tarda Estate at 67th Venice Film Festival September 04, 2010 in Venice, Italy.
60388078

Stock Photo ID: 60388078

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Marco De Angelis, Chiaki Oshima and Antonio Di Trapani present the out of competition movie Tarda Estate at 67th Venice Film Festival September 04, 2010 in Venice, Italy.

Photo Formats

  • 4890 × 3744 pixels • 16.3 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 766 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 383 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Adriano Castelli

Adriano Castelli

