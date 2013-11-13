Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 206816461
VENICE, ITALY - NOVEMBER 13, 2013: Gondoliers in traditional dress sitting on the bridge. Gondolier must be Venetian by birth, it is one of the oldest professions in the world controlled by a Guild.
Photo Formats
5378 × 3586 pixels • 17.9 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.