Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Venice, Italy - June, 21, 2013: Typical view to Venice city, to Grand canal, many tourists people enjoy a rest on gondolas and pleasure boat. Campanile of Church of Santi Apostoli. Sunny summer sunset
Edit
View of Venice city
Grand Canale of Venice in the evening. Italy
Amazing beautiful sunset on the Grand Canal in Venice
St Petersburg, Russia - August 27, 2019: Cityscape of Saint Petersburg City. Views around the Griboedov Canal Embankment. Central District
Gondolas Sailing Near The Beautiful Palaces Of The Grand Canal In Venice. Travel, Holidays, Architecture. March 27, 2015. Venice, Region Of Veneto, Italy.
Panoramic view of beautiful Canal Grande in Venice, Italy
Venice attractions: view of the San Marco Square from the sea. Venice, Italy 2017-08-22

See more

1053217439

See more

1053217439

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1068579263

Item ID: 1068579263

Venice, Italy - June, 21, 2013: Typical view to Venice city, to Grand canal, many tourists people enjoy a rest on gondolas and pleasure boat. Campanile of Church of Santi Apostoli. Sunny summer sunset

Important information

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Irina Palei

Irina Palei