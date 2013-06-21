Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Venice, Italy - June, 21, 2013: Campanile of chiesa di Sant Aponal or Church of Sant Aponal till 1810, later a prison, today is archive. Named in honor of first bishop of Ravenna. Gothic architecture
Edit
SAMARA, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 12, 2016: Sunset in the historic part of Samara (former Kuybyshev). Is the sixth largest city in Russia. It is situated in the southeastern part of European Russia.
Venice, Italy - June 20, 2017: View to architecture of old city in Venice, Italy. Unrecognizable people are walking down the street in the old center.
ZYRARDOW, MAZOVIAN PROVINCE / POLAND - OCTOBER 17, 2015: Historic flax mills and linen factory grounds (19th c.).
Canal in Venice in afternoon light.
Venice.Police station and leaning tower.
VENICE - APRIL 2014: City buildings along Grand Canal. Approximately 20 million tourists visit Venice every year.
Venice, Italy - 20th May 2018: A german photographer visiting the lagoon city, taking pictures of small streets with historical buildings during a sunny day in summer.

See more

1634137453

See more

1634137453

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1068579083

Item ID: 1068579083

Venice, Italy - June, 21, 2013: Campanile of chiesa di Sant Aponal or Church of Sant Aponal till 1810, later a prison, today is archive. Named in honor of first bishop of Ravenna. Gothic architecture

Important information

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Irina Palei

Irina Palei