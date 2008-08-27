Images

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 27: Actors Gabriel Garko Isabella Orsini arrive at the opening ceremony and 'Burn After Reading' during the 65th Venice Film Festival on August 27, 2008 in Venice, Italy.
51641584

Stock Photo ID: 51641584

Photo Contributor

Denis Makarenko

Denis Makarenko

