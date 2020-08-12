Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Venice, Italy - August 12, 2020: Panorama view of Venice with Doge's Palace, St Mark's Campanile and St Mark's Basilica seen from Giudecca Canal in Veneto. The palace is built in Gothic style.
Edit
The view of venetian lagoon in morning.
Venice / Italy - September 21 2017: View of St Mark's Tower and Doges' Palace from Grand Canal
Clock tower and Doge palace in Venice, Italy
Venice, Italy - September 12, 2007: Doge's Palace and Campanile of St. Mark's Cathedral
View from the Grand Canal to piazza San Marco with Campanile and Doge Palace in Venice, Italy
Venice landmark, view of Piazza San Marco or st Mark square, Campanile and Ducale or Doge Palace. Italy, Europe.
ITALY. VENICE - June 20, 2017: pleasure boats floating on the background of the bell tower of St. Mark's Cathedral and the Palazzo Ducale.

See more

673970680

See more

673970680

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140215743

Item ID: 2140215743

Venice, Italy - August 12, 2020: Panorama view of Venice with Doge's Palace, St Mark's Campanile and St Mark's Basilica seen from Giudecca Canal in Veneto. The palace is built in Gothic style.

Important information

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

J

JohannesS