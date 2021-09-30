Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082701869
Venice, Italia - nov, 2021 Ancient bookshop in Venice with all books. High quality photo
Italy
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
acquaaltaancientantiqueaquaarchitectureartattractivebackgroundbeautifulbookbookshelfbookshopbookstorecanalcitycolorfuldesigneditorialeducationeuropefamoushistoricindoorinformationinterioritalyknowledgelandmarklearnlibrarylibrerialiteraturemostoldreadsaleshopstonestorestudytourismtouristtravelusedvenetianveneziavenicevintagewall
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist