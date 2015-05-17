Images

VENICE - FEBRUARY 28: Two unidentified people in costume in St. Mark's Square during the Carnival of Venice on February 28, 2011. The 2011 carnival is being held from February 26th to March 8th.
Stock Photo ID: 72656869

Photo Formats

  • 3000 × 2250 pixels • 10 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Amy Nichole Harris

