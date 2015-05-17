Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
VENICE - FEBRUARY 28: Two unidentified people in costume in St. Mark's Square during the Carnival of Venice on February 28, 2011. The 2011 carnival is being held from February 26th to March 8th.
