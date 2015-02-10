Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
VENICE - FEBRUARY 21: Beautiful costumed woman during venetian carnival on February 21, 2014 in Venice, Italy. This year the Carnival was held between February 15 - March 4.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

189214718

Stock Photo ID: 189214718

VENICE - FEBRUARY 21: Beautiful costumed woman during venetian carnival on February 21, 2014 in Venice, Italy. This year the Carnival was held between February 15 - March 4.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4242 × 2828 pixels • 14.1 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Luboslav Tiles

Luboslav Tiles

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.