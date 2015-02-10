Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 189214718
VENICE - FEBRUARY 21: Beautiful costumed woman during venetian carnival on February 21, 2014 in Venice, Italy. This year the Carnival was held between February 15 - March 4.
Photo Formats
4242 × 2828 pixels • 14.1 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.