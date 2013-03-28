Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
VENICE - FEB. 15: An unidentified person wears a mask at Carnival of Venice Feb. 15, 2007 in Venice. The annual carnival starts two weeks before Ash Wednesday and ends on Shrove Tuesday or Mardi Gras
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

49251607

Stock Photo ID: 49251607

VENICE - FEB. 15: An unidentified person wears a mask at Carnival of Venice Feb. 15, 2007 in Venice. The annual carnival starts two weeks before Ash Wednesday and ends on Shrove Tuesday or Mardi Gras

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 1632 × 2464 pixels • 5.4 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 662 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 331 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Melodia plus photos

Melodia plus photos

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.