Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
VENICE - FEB. 15: An unidentified person wears a mask at Carnival of Venice Feb. 15, 2007 in Venice. The annual carnival starts two weeks before Ash Wednesday and ends on Shrove Tuesday or Mardi Gras
Photo Formats
2598 × 1732 pixels • 8.7 × 5.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.