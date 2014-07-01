Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Velvet. Plush. Pale Red. (from the French peluche) - textiles with a short pile or nap, the same as fustian or velvet. White animal fur texture background, texture of plush fluffy fur close-up.
Edit
sweet hydrangeas in soft color style on mulberry paper texture for background
Shine Creative Tie Dye. Aquarelle Paint. Femine Oil Ink. Shiny Rough Art Print. Coral Graffiti Grunge. Mauve Brushed Texture. Woman Dirty Art Painting. Red Watercolor Paint.
Winter Patterns Print. Native american. Retro Illustration. Winter Pattern. Embroidery Print. Art Craft. Tie Dye textured art Winter Sweater Texture. Alohol ink. Acrylic Art.
Velvet. Plush. Pale Red. (from the French peluche) - textiles with a short pile or nap, the same as fustian or velvet. White animal fur texture background, texture of plush fluffy fur close-up.
Dirty Art Banner. Coral, Pink Paintbrush Tie Dye Style. Dirty Art Illustration. Aquarelle Painted Banner. Watercolor Drawn Ornament. Paintbrush Tie Dye Style. Watercolor Illustration.
Alcohol Ink Painting Fragment. Airy Fantasy Painting. Pink, Red Grunge Wall Image. Bright Pink Marble Stone Texture. Grunge Drywall Mud Art. Spring Liquid Paints Splash.
The surface of the clay oil is flat. Abstract background.

See more

1058972798

See more

1058972798

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141103691

Item ID: 2141103691

Velvet. Plush. Pale Red. (from the French peluche) - textiles with a short pile or nap, the same as fustian or velvet. White animal fur texture background, texture of plush fluffy fur close-up.

Formats

  • 4256 × 2832 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tatyana Mi

Tatyana Mi