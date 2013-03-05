Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
vegetarian woman smile, happy, show orange in hand, looking at camera in kitchen with copy space. beautiful caucasian woman cooking healthy diet fruit or vegetable in kitchen
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4091 × 3490 pixels • 13.6 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 853 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 427 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG