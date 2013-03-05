Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
vegetarian woman smile, happy, show orange in hand, looking at camera in kitchen with copy space. beautiful caucasian woman cooking healthy diet fruit or vegetable in kitchen
Pregnant Woman Indoors
Young woman eats an apple
woman in sportswear holding fresh fruits in the kitchen for breakfast. concept of healthy eating
Smiling young woman showing mango
Beautiful smiling woman with fresh tangerines in kitchen
Stylish sports girl. Woman with fruits. Lady in a sport clothes
Happy girl holding glucometer and apple, sitting on sofa.

See more

425021638

See more

425021638

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125048961

Item ID: 2125048961

vegetarian woman smile, happy, show orange in hand, looking at camera in kitchen with copy space. beautiful caucasian woman cooking healthy diet fruit or vegetable in kitchen

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4091 × 3490 pixels • 13.6 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 853 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 427 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Chaiya Sakc

Chaiya Sakc