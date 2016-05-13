Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
vegetarian eating and home cooking concept. Vegan and vegetarian food concept. Healthy lifestyle.Healthy Food background with various organic farm vegetables and wooden cutting board.
Formats
5663 × 3767 pixels • 18.9 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG