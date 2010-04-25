Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Vegetable starfruit (Averrhoa Bilimbi Linn) is a type of small tree that is thought to have originated from the Maluku Islands, grows freely in Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar.
Formats
3128 × 4723 pixels • 10.4 × 15.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
662 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
331 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG