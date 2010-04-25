Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Vegetable starfruit (Averrhoa Bilimbi Linn) is a type of small tree that is thought to have originated from the Maluku Islands, grows freely in Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar.
The disease leaves on plum.
Urban garden background with a pair of green apples ripening on a half-cut branch
Growing the green bell peppers in vegetable garden
Apple, cherry and pine trees in the garden
Growing tomatoes - small green tomatoes ripen on bush branches
A little Wren perched on a bush.
Belimbing Wuluh (Averrhoa bilimbi ):Averrhoa bilimbi is a fruit-bearing tree of the genus Averrhoa in the garden of Thailand

See more

1044653743

See more

1044653743

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127917540

Item ID: 2127917540

Vegetable starfruit (Averrhoa Bilimbi Linn) is a type of small tree that is thought to have originated from the Maluku Islands, grows freely in Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar.

Formats

  • 3128 × 4723 pixels • 10.4 × 15.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 662 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 331 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Endah Kurnia P

Endah Kurnia P