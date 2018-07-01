Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Vegetable Sop is a soup made from vegetables as the main ingredients, carrots, mustard greens, cabbage, broccoli and chicken stock for the sauce. Served in a bowl on the table. Selective focus
Formats
3798 × 5690 pixels • 12.7 × 19 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG