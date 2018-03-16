Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Vegan or vegetarian concept. Portrait of a beautiful elderly asian mature aged woman holding an orange fruit, smiling, isolated over red background.
Cheerful young brunette business woman in white shirt glasses isolated on yellow wall background studio portrait. Achievement career wealth business concept. Mock up copy space. Showing victory sign
modern medical doctor woman in bue shirt, red pants and white medical robe biting an apple with a stuck syringe on blue background.
Handsome young man in hat and sunglasses drinking fresh orange juice and using phone over red background.
Amazed caucasian schoolgirl with red sunglasses,white t shirt sings songs with yellow microphone isolated on orange background.
women in jeans holds a joystick in her hand and headphones on her head
Portrait of a happy young afro american man in hat drinking takeaway coffee isolated over blue background
woman in a pink shirt on a blue background

See more

1323774506

See more

1323774506

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128168787

Item ID: 2128168787

Vegan or vegetarian concept. Portrait of a beautiful elderly asian mature aged woman holding an orange fruit, smiling, isolated over red background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

K

Ksu Tumanova