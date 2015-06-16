Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Vegan, plant based, non dairy milk double border. Assortment of types in milk bottles and glasses with scattered ingredients. Overhead view on a white marble background with copy space.
Baking tabletop background with eggs, olive oil, milk, flour, butter on white wooden background
a wooden base with tomato and onion as a template for a recipe
Continental breakfast captured from above
Fresh herbs, dried colorful spices. Cooking background flatlay with variety spices, herbs pepper, vanilla bean, cinnamon, basil, rosemary, chilli red green peppers, mint, parsley White table top view
Ingredients for cooking on a gray concrete background. A bunch of fresh green asparagus, eggs, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, arugula. Top view. Copy space
Top view photo of dairy products over pastel yellow background. Symbols of jewish holiday - Shavuot
Ingredients for cooking dishes of minced meat turkey, top view, copy space

See more

485401108

See more

485401108

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130406901

Item ID: 2130406901

Vegan, plant based, non dairy milk double border. Assortment of types in milk bottles and glasses with scattered ingredients. Overhead view on a white marble background with copy space.

Formats

  • 9876 × 3969 pixels • 32.9 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 402 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 201 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

JeniFoto

JeniFoto