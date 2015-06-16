Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Vegan, plant based, non dairy milk double border. Assortment of types in milk bottles and glasses with scattered ingredients. Overhead view on a white marble background with copy space.
Formats
9876 × 3969 pixels • 32.9 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 402 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 201 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG