Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
VATICAN CITY - AUGUST 31: Saint Peter's Basilica on August 30, 2009 in Vatican, Rome. Saint Peter's Basilica has the largest interior of any Christian church in the world holding 60 thousands people
Photo Formats
3659 × 2446 pixels • 12.2 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG