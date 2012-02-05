Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
VARNA, BULGARIA - JUNE 11: The Bulgarian barquentine Kaliakra is returning to her home Port of Varna, after taking part in Historical seas Tall ships Regatta 2010 on June 11, 2010 in Varna, Bulgaria.
Photo Formats
3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.